Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hungary: Smear Campaign Targets Critical Voices

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Thousands of people take part in a rally against the Hungarian government's distorting media policies and campaign against civic groups, in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, April 21, 2018. © 2018 Marton Monus/MTI via AP (Budapest) – A smear campaign by a leading pro-government newspaper against independent journalists and activists poisons political and public debate ahead of the April 3, 2022 national elections, Human Rights Watch said today. Video clips recorded without the subjects’ consent and out of context quotes aim to show civil society activists and independent…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


