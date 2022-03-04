Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Homicide is on the rise in Australia. Should we be concerned?

By Terry Goldsworthy, Associate Professor in Criminology, Bond University
Share this article
Australia has recorded a small rise in the number of murders in 2019-20. We need to know more about these cases to make sure this does not become a trend.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Koalas face bleak future after being listed as endangered
~ Ukraine: Cluster Munitions Launched Into Kharkiv Neighborhoods
~ Like many disasters in Australia, Aboriginal people are over-represented and under-resourced in the NSW floods
~ As the Ukraine war drags on, how secure will Putin's hold on power remain?
~ People could've prepared for the floods better if the impacts of weather forecasts were clearly communicated
~ IPCC reports still exclude Indigenous voices. Come join us at our sacred fires to find answers to climate change
~ Florida’s 15-Week Abortion Ban Threatens Rights and Dignity
~ How protesters demanding ‘freedom’ from COVID restrictions ignore the way liberty really works
~ Behind the ‘inclusive’ window dressing, the NZ-UK free trade deal disappoints politically and economically
~ EU: Temporary protection is needed for everyone fleeing Ukraine
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter