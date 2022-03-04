Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Cluster Munitions Launched Into Kharkiv Neighborhoods

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The cargo section of a 9M55K cluster munition rocket that hit a street in Kharkiv. The 72 submunitions would have been stacked inside this carrier. © 2022 Private Russian forces fired cluster munitions into at least three residential areas in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, on February 28, 2022, Human Rights Watch said today. These attacks killed at least three civilians. Interviews with 2 witnesses and an analysis of 40 videos and photographs reveal the use of submunitions delivered by Russian-made 9M55K Smerch cluster munition rockets. The United Nations…


© Human Rights Watch -


