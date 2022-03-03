Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU: Temporary protection is needed for everyone fleeing Ukraine

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Reacting to the Council of the European Union’s activation of the Temporary Protection Directive (TPD), which will grant immediate protection in EU countries to people fleeing the conflict in Ukraine, Eve Geddie, Director of Amnesty International’s EU office said: “Everybody fleeing conflict must be provided with protection and help to establish themselves and we welcome […] The post EU: Temporary protection is needed for everyone fleeing Ukraine appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ How protesters demanding ‘freedom’ from COVID restrictions ignore the way liberty really works
~ Behind the ‘inclusive’ window dressing, the NZ-UK free trade deal disappoints politically and economically
~ Diving tragedy plunges Trinidad & Tobago into mourning and prompts calls for accountability
~ Qatar: Wage Abuses by Firm in World Cup Leadup
~ Vital Signs: Australia's hairdressing-led economic recovery can't last
~ Data from thousands of surveillance cameras confirms that protected areas safeguard species diversity
~ How will history – and the law – judge New Zealand’s mothballed MIQ system?
~ When Russia invaded Ukraine, it threatened peace and co-operation in outer space
~ How a nondescript box has been saving lives during the pandemic – and revealing the power of grassroots innovation
~ Nepalis flee Ukraine as Russians advance
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter