Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Qatar: Wage Abuses by Firm in World Cup Leadup

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Doha Skyline, Qatar.  © 2018 Šarūnas Burdulis (Beirut) – Migrant workers at a prominent Qatari trading and construction firm have not received their salaries for up to five months, Human Rights Watch said today. Workers at the Bin Omran Trading and Contracting (BOTC) company, which has multiple ongoing projects related to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, have made numerous formal complaints to Qatari authorities without effect. FIFA should immediately set up a system to investigate abuses against migrant workers in Qatar who are making the World Cup possible and provide…


