Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Data from thousands of surveillance cameras confirms that protected areas safeguard species diversity

By Cheng Chen, PhD candidate, Forestry, University of British Columbia
Cole Burton, Canada Research Chair in Terrestrial Mammal Conservation, University of British Columbia
We have entered what some scientists refer to as Earth’s sixth major extinction. Human disturbances, such as over-harvesting of crops, habitat destruction and invasive species, are the biggest drivers of biodiversity loss. Some studies estimate that the current species extinction rate is 1,000 times the normal background rate.

One of the most central solutions to biodiversity conservation is setting aside areas for nature. Spaces like national parks, community…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


