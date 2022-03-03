Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How a nondescript box has been saving lives during the pandemic – and revealing the power of grassroots innovation

By Douglas Hannah, Assistant Professor of Strategy and Innovation, Boston University
Share this article
3D printers got a lot of attention when DIYers leapt to action to address equipment shortages early in the pandemic, but some everyday items found in hardware stores played a big role, too.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Vital Signs: Australia's hairdressing-led economic recovery can't last
~ Data from thousands of surveillance cameras confirms that protected areas safeguard species diversity
~ How will history – and the law – judge New Zealand’s mothballed MIQ system?
~ When Russia invaded Ukraine, it threatened peace and co-operation in outer space
~ Nepalis flee Ukraine as Russians advance
~ Cameroon Court Punishes Anti-LGBTI Violence
~ UK: Two court cases present new barriers to independent reporting
~ Deep-rooted Russian fear of the West has fuelled Putin's invasion of Ukraine
~ Political polarization is affecting mental health, and patients want therapists who share their views
~ Vital Signs: Australia's hairdressing-based economic recovery can't last
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter