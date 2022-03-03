Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cameroon Court Punishes Anti-LGBTI Violence

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Last week a court in Cameroon handed down a 6-month prison sentence and fine of 650,000 CFA (US$1,106) to one of the perpetrators of a violent attack on an intersex person last year in Yaoundé, Cameroon’s capital. The court’s decision reflects growing recognition of the fundamental rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex people in Cameroon, including their right to be protected from violence. Click to expand Image Screenshot from a video of the horrific attack against Sara (pseudonym), an intersex person, in Yaoundé, Cameroon, November 25, 2021. © 2021 Private…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Vital Signs: Australia's hairdressing-led economic recovery can't last
~ Data from thousands of surveillance cameras confirms that protected areas safeguard species diversity
~ How will history – and the law – judge New Zealand’s mothballed MIQ system?
~ When Russia invaded Ukraine, it threatened peace and co-operation in outer space
~ How a nondescript box has been saving lives during the pandemic – and revealing the power of grassroots innovation
~ Nepalis flee Ukraine as Russians advance
~ UK: Two court cases present new barriers to independent reporting
~ Deep-rooted Russian fear of the West has fuelled Putin's invasion of Ukraine
~ Political polarization is affecting mental health, and patients want therapists who share their views
~ Vital Signs: Australia's hairdressing-based economic recovery can't last
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter