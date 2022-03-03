Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Deep-rooted Russian fear of the West has fuelled Putin's invasion of Ukraine

By Alexander Hill, Professor of Military History, University of Calgary
Share this article
If Russia were a human being, then it would have an almost pathological fear of threats to its person. As is often the case with fear, it has a kernel of grounding in reality, but has grown completely out of proportion under President Vladimir Putin.

Few people, including me, regard these fears as anything close to sufficient justification for Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. The West has not presented even an abstract military threat to Russia since the end of the Cold War.

There is no doubt,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Political polarization is affecting mental health, and patients want therapists who share their views
~ Vital Signs: Australia's hairdressing-based economic recovery can't last
~ International students are back on campus, but does that spell the end of digital learning? Here's why it shouldn't
~ We can't keep relying on charities and the food industry to supply food after disasters – the government must lead
~ New Zealand farmers and growers are already adapting to changing climate conditions – just not enough
~ Friday essay: 'fair game', racial shame and the women who demanded more
~ Fact-checking can actually harm trust in media: new research
~ Ukraine as a 'borderland': a brief history of Ukraine's place between Europe and Russia
~ We checked the records of 6,000 kids entering care. Only a fraction received recommended health checks
~ Victims of NSW and Queensland floods have lodged 60,000 claims, but too many are underinsured. Here's a better way
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter