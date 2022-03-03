We can't keep relying on charities and the food industry to supply food after disasters – the government must lead
By Rachel Carey, Senior Lecturer in Food Systems, The University of Melbourne
Leila Alexandra, Research Assistant , The University of Melbourne
Maureen Murphy, Research Fellow (Food Systems), The University of Melbourne
Food is a fundamental human right. But governments have left it to charities and food suppliers to step in after disasters. That has to change as climate change throws up greater stresses.
