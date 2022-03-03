Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We can't keep relying on charities and the food industry to supply food after disasters – the government must lead

By Rachel Carey, Senior Lecturer in Food Systems, The University of Melbourne
Leila Alexandra, Research Assistant , The University of Melbourne
Maureen Murphy, Research Fellow (Food Systems), The University of Melbourne
Food is a fundamental human right. But governments have left it to charities and food suppliers to step in after disasters. That has to change as climate change throws up greater stresses.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


