Fact-checking can actually harm trust in media: new research
By Andrea Carson, Associate Professor, Department of Politics, Media and Philosophy, La Trobe University
Aaron Martin, Associate Professor, School of Social and Political Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Andrew Gibbons, Postdoctoral Fellow, Edward A. Clark Center for Australian and New Zealand Studies, University of Texas at Austin
Justin Phillips, Senior lecturer, University of Waikato
Our study found high levels of trust in media reports – but that trust can be eroded by fact-checking. Journalists need to rethink the way they report political stories.
© The Conversation
- Thursday, March 3rd 2022