Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fact-checking can actually harm trust in media: new research

By Andrea Carson, Associate Professor, Department of Politics, Media and Philosophy, La Trobe University
Aaron Martin, Associate Professor, School of Social and Political Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Andrew Gibbons, Postdoctoral Fellow, Edward A. Clark Center for Australian and New Zealand Studies, University of Texas at Austin
Justin Phillips, Senior lecturer, University of Waikato
Share this article
Our study found high levels of trust in media reports – but that trust can be eroded by fact-checking. Journalists need to rethink the way they report political stories.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Deep-rooted Russian fear of the West has fuelled Putin's invasion of Ukraine
~ Political polarization is affecting mental health, and patients want therapists who share their views
~ Vital Signs: Australia's hairdressing-based economic recovery can't last
~ International students are back on campus, but does that spell the end of digital learning? Here's why it shouldn't
~ We can't keep relying on charities and the food industry to supply food after disasters – the government must lead
~ New Zealand farmers and growers are already adapting to changing climate conditions – just not enough
~ Friday essay: 'fair game', racial shame and the women who demanded more
~ Ukraine as a 'borderland': a brief history of Ukraine's place between Europe and Russia
~ We checked the records of 6,000 kids entering care. Only a fraction received recommended health checks
~ Victims of NSW and Queensland floods have lodged 60,000 claims, but too many are underinsured. Here's a better way
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter