We checked the records of 6,000 kids entering care. Only a fraction received recommended health checks
By Karen McLean, Paediatrician, Royal Children’s Hospital; Research officer, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Harriet Hiscock, Principal Fellow, Department of Paediatrics, The University of Melbourne, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Sharon Goldfeld, Director, Center for Community Child Health Royal Children's Hospital; Professor, Department of Paediatrics, University of Melbourne; Theme Director Population Health, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Children are removed from families and placed in care when we think they are being harmed or their needs neglected. But data shows the vast majority aren’t getting recommended health care.
- Thursday, March 3rd 2022