Victims of NSW and Queensland floods have lodged 60,000 claims, but too many are underinsured. Here's a better way
By Paula Jarzabkowski, Professor in Strategic Management, The University of Queensland
Corinne Unger, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, The University of Queensland
Katie Meissner, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, The University of Queensland
The less we are insured, the higher the premiums, the more the government has to help, and the less are insured. A model used overseas points to a way out.
- Thursday, March 3rd 2022