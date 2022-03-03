Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU: Temporary protection is needed for everyone fleeing Ukraine

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the Council of the European Union’s activation of the Temporary Protection Directive (TPD), which will grant immediate protection in EU countries to people fleeing the conflict in Ukraine, Eve Geddie, Director of Amnesty International’s EU office said: “Everybody fleeing conflict must be provided with protection and help to establish themselves and we welcome […] The post EU: Temporary protection is needed for everyone fleeing Ukraine appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


