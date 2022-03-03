Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How satellites are helping us to understand deadly avalanches

By Anshuman Bhardwaj, Senior Lecturer of Earth Observation and Planetary Sciences, University of Aberdeen
Lydia Sam, Lecturer in Earth Observation & Planetary Science, University of Aberdeen
Share this article
Remote sensing satellites provide the crucial data that helps scientists model disasters so that they can work on predicting avalanche patterns in future.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Young Africans, sexual health and social media: which messages work, which don't
~ How to write to your MP if you're concerned about the crisis in Ukraine
~ Ukraine war: Putin's 'denazification' campaign hits Babyn Yar holocaust memorial to 33,000 murdered Jews
~ Putin's Ukraine invasion: Do declarations of war still exist?
~ AU-EU Summit: five ways to turn the rhetoric of an 'equal partnership' into practice
~ Emeka Anyaoku: portrait of a skilled diplomat who graced Nigeria, Africa and the globe
~ Uganda-DRC reparations verdict raises questions about the price of justice
~ Imbokodo is a long overdue series of children's books on South African women
~ Retired women in South Africa carry a huge burden of poverty
~ Kenya election: sexist language shows that patriarchy refuses to give way
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter