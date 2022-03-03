Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Imbokodo is a long overdue series of children's books on South African women

By Xolisa Guzula, PhD Candidate in Language and Literacy, University of Cape Town
Athambile Masola, Lecturer, University of Cape Town
Share this article
The books aim to write women back into history for children to see that women are able to take up powerful positions in society.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Young Africans, sexual health and social media: which messages work, which don't
~ How satellites are helping us to understand deadly avalanches
~ How to write to your MP if you're concerned about the crisis in Ukraine
~ Ukraine war: Putin's 'denazification' campaign hits Babyn Yar holocaust memorial to 33,000 murdered Jews
~ Putin's Ukraine invasion: Do declarations of war still exist?
~ AU-EU Summit: five ways to turn the rhetoric of an 'equal partnership' into practice
~ Emeka Anyaoku: portrait of a skilled diplomat who graced Nigeria, Africa and the globe
~ Uganda-DRC reparations verdict raises questions about the price of justice
~ Retired women in South Africa carry a huge burden of poverty
~ Kenya election: sexist language shows that patriarchy refuses to give way
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter