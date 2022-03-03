Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya election: sexist language shows that patriarchy refuses to give way

By Maina wa Mutonya, Senior lecturer, Pwani University
In December 2020, a leading Kenyan political party official, Edwin Sifuna, made vulgar remarks against a woman member of parliament. While campaigning for their political allies in a by-election, Sifuna said the woman is “not attractive enough to rape”.

In January this year, controversial bishop David Gakuyo, who is seeking election as a member of parliament, made demeaning…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


