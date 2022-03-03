Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukrainian Dispatches 1: Fleeing Kyiv with family and pets

By Abel Polese
Share this article
Fleeing for you means to go home, for them it means to abandon, perhaps forever, all that they have: house, friends, objects, and carry whatever memories of their lives into a small suitcase.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Young Africans, sexual health and social media: which messages work, which don't
~ How satellites are helping us to understand deadly avalanches
~ How to write to your MP if you're concerned about the crisis in Ukraine
~ Ukraine war: Putin's 'denazification' campaign hits Babyn Yar holocaust memorial to 33,000 murdered Jews
~ Putin's Ukraine invasion: Do declarations of war still exist?
~ AU-EU Summit: five ways to turn the rhetoric of an 'equal partnership' into practice
~ Emeka Anyaoku: portrait of a skilled diplomat who graced Nigeria, Africa and the globe
~ Uganda-DRC reparations verdict raises questions about the price of justice
~ Imbokodo is a long overdue series of children's books on South African women
~ Retired women in South Africa carry a huge burden of poverty
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter