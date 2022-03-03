Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Morocco: Authorities must ensure Omar Radi’s fair trial rights

By Amnesty International
A Moroccan court is today expected to hold the final appeal hearing of journalist and human rights activist Omar Radi, who was sentenced by a lower court to six years in jail on charges of rape and espionage following a grossly unfair trial, with similar flaws replicated on appeal, as documented by the organization in […] The post Morocco: Authorities must ensure Omar Radi’s fair trial rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


