Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka: UN Report Describes Alarming Rights Situation

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Tamil National Alliance lawmaker Shanakiyan Rasamanickam urges repeal of the abusive Prevention of Terrorism Act, Colombo, Sri Lanka, February 15, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena (Geneva) – The report by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on Sri Lanka shows the rights situation in alarming decline and contradicts government claims of improvement, Human Rights Watch said today. The report, issued on February 25, 2022, documents discrimination against religious and ethnic minorities and security forces’ targeting of civil society groups,…


