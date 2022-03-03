Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Stalled weather: how stuck air pressure systems drive floods and heatwaves

By Steve Turton, Adjunct Professor of Environmental Geography, CQUniversity Australia
Share this article
Climate change – fuelled by increasing greenhouse gases – is causing more extreme weather events worldwide.

Many of these events, such as the “rain bomb” inundating Australia’s east coast and the recent heatwave in Western Australia, are associated with “stalled” weather systems.

Normally, Australia’s weather systems are driven from…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Sri Lanka: UN Report Describes Alarming Rights Situation
~ From dark knight to bat-nipples: the evolution of the Batman costume
~ After the floods comes underinsurance: we need a better plan
~ Scott Morrison has COVID. It's a big deal but not how you think
~ Russian sanctions are biting harder than it could have imagined, and it'll get worse
~ Australia spent billions on jet fighters off the plan. Now, we're having trouble even flying them
~ Why water inundates a home during one flood but spares it the next
~ How to mozzie-proof your property after a flood and cut your risk of mosquito-borne disease
~ The responsibilities of being: Jessica Au's precise, poetic meditation on mothers and daughters
~ Afghan Women Watching the Walls Close In
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter