Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The responsibilities of being: Jessica Au's precise, poetic meditation on mothers and daughters

By Jen Webb, Dean, Graduate Research, University of Canberra
Share this article
In Cold Enough for Snow, the award-winning author’s careful attention to detail, precise language and sympathetic sensibility animate a reflection on intimacy and intergenerational tensions.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ After the floods comes underinsurance: we need a better plan
~ Scott Morrison has COVID. It's a big deal but not how you think
~ Russian sanctions are biting harder than it could have imagined, and it'll get worse
~ Australia spent billions on jet fighters off the plan. Now, we're having trouble even flying them
~ Why water inundates a home during one flood but spares it the next
~ How to mozzie-proof your property after a flood and cut your risk of mosquito-borne disease
~ Afghan Women Watching the Walls Close In
~ What are thermobaric weapons? And why should they be banned?
~ Why legitimate criticism of the 'mainstream' media is in danger of being hijacked by anti-vax and ‘freedom’ movements
~ As industry lines up to take water from a wild Top End river, trees tell the story of a much drier past
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter