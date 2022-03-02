Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why legitimate criticism of the 'mainstream' media is in danger of being hijacked by anti-vax and ‘freedom’ movements

By Sean Phelan, Associate Professor of Communication, Massey University
Not everyone voicing suspicion of mainstream media is a conspiracy theorist – we need to guard against the far right monopolising the terms of media criticism.The Conversation


