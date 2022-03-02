As industry lines up to take water from a wild Top End river, trees tell the story of a much drier past
By Philippa Higgins, PhD candidate, UNSW Sydney
Fiona Johnson, Associate Professor, School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, UNSW Sydney
Jonathan Palmer, Research Fellow, School of Biological, Earth and Environmental Sciences., UNSW Sydney
Martin Sogaard Andersen, Associate professor, UNSW Sydney
The Northern Territory has some of the most pristine rivers in the world. But amid the big push to develop northern Australia, industries are lining up to take water from these wild waterways.
The agriculture industry – and in particular, large-scale cotton growers – are seeking up to 5.2 billion litres of water a year from the Daly River near Katherine. But our research published today suggests water allocations based…
