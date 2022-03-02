Tolerance.ca
Still 'Waiting for Gonski' – a great book about the sorry tale of school funding

By Rachel Wilson, Associate Professor in Education, University of Sydney
A decade ago, it was hoped the Gonski reforms would level the playing field for Australian students, but the system is now even more unfair. A new book lays out how it all went wrong.The Conversation


