Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Countries Request ICC War Crimes Inquiry

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Permanent premises of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, the Netherlands. © 2018 Marina Riera/Human Rights Watch Thirty-eight governments have taken a significant step toward ensuring documentation of potential war crimes by asking the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor to open an investigation in Ukraine, Human Rights Watch said today. On February 28, 2022, the ICC prosecutor, Karim Khan, signaled his intention to seek to open a formal inquiry. On March 2, 2022, a group of ICC member countries referred the situation in Ukraine to the court’s…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


