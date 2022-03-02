Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Australia could get to net zero emissions much quicker than 2050 – if our politics was a force for change. Here's how

By Anna Malos, Australia - Country Lead, ClimateWorks Australia
Simon Graham, Senior Analyst, ClimateWorks Australia
Let’s imagine Australia was able to use politics to work on the single largest threat facing us: climate change.

Our current goal is net zero by 2050. But we could do it much faster. Our modelling shows we could get there by 2035. That’s just 13 years away.

Just think of last week’s


© The Conversation -


