No, you cannot 'devaccinate' yourself with snake venom kits, bleach or cupping
By Holly Seale, Associate professor, UNSW Sydney
Margie Danchin, Paediatrician at the Royal Childrens Hospital and Associate Professor and Clinician Scientist, University of Melbourne and MCRI, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Claims you can “devaccinate” yourself have been circulating on social media, another example of extreme and dangerous misinformation about COVID vaccines.
Methods said to remove COVID vaccines from the body include using snake venom extractors or a type of traditional therapy known as “wet cupping”.
If you encounter claims like this online, you need to ask yourself four questions, to figure out whether these claims really are too good…
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 2nd 2022