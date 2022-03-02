Tolerance.ca
Sharing top-secret intelligence with the public is unusual – but helped the US rally the world against Russian aggression

By Stephen Long, Associate Professor of Political Science and Global Studies, University of Richmond
In the weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine, President Joe Biden and U.S. national security officials provided the public with a running stream of intelligence of the sort that is usually classified. The administration announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin was assembling troops along the eastern border of Ukraine and provided pictures of that buildup. Russia had a "kill list," with plans to detain…The Conversation


© The Conversation


