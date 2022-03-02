Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Putin's approval has stayed strong over the years – war in Ukraine could change that

By Noah Buckley, Assistant professor in political science, Trinity College Dublin
Share this article
Since his ascension to power in 2000, Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, has maintained levels of approval among the Russian public that would be the envy of most world leaders. Prior to the recent invasion of Ukraine, Putin’s approval rating stood at 71%, according to an independent pollster. Contrary to widespread belief, research has found that this support is not a fiction or an artifact of massaged polling numbers.

As Russia continues its assault on Ukraine, a look…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Ukraine war: what is the Budapest Memorandum and why has Russia's invasion torn it up?
~ Holy wars: How a cathedral of guns and glory symbolizes Putin’s Russia
~ Solar storms can destroy satellites with ease – a space weather expert explains the science
~ Why your kid won't put down the smartphone – it's not your fault
~ Sharing top-secret intelligence with the public is unusual – but helped the US rally the world against Russian aggression
~ The US is boosting aid to Ukraine: 4 questions answered
~ Russia's invasion of Ukraine has Kremlin battling for hearts and minds at home
~ The legacy of iconic singer Miriam Makeba and her art of activism
~ Ukraine war: what are Russia's strategic aims and how effectively are they achieving them?
~ Climate change: IPCC report reveals how inequality makes impacts worse – and what to do about it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter