Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate change: IPCC report reveals how inequality makes impacts worse – and what to do about it

By Harpreet Kaur Paul, PhD Candidate in Climate Justice Policy, University of Warwick
Share this article
Nearly half of the global population – between 3.3 and 3.6 billion people – lives in areas highly vulnerable to climate change. The brief window in which to limit how intense and frequent climate impacts such as stronger storms, droughts, flooding and sea-level rise become and to secure “a liveable and sustainable future for all” is rapidly narrowing.

So says a new report from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which confirms what social movements have been saying for decades. How vulnerable you…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Ukraine war: what is the Budapest Memorandum and why has Russia's invasion torn it up?
~ Holy wars: How a cathedral of guns and glory symbolizes Putin’s Russia
~ Solar storms can destroy satellites with ease – a space weather expert explains the science
~ Why your kid won't put down the smartphone – it's not your fault
~ Sharing top-secret intelligence with the public is unusual – but helped the US rally the world against Russian aggression
~ The US is boosting aid to Ukraine: 4 questions answered
~ Russia's invasion of Ukraine has Kremlin battling for hearts and minds at home
~ Putin's approval has stayed strong over the years – war in Ukraine could change that
~ The legacy of iconic singer Miriam Makeba and her art of activism
~ Ukraine war: what are Russia's strategic aims and how effectively are they achieving them?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter