Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Abused by our grown-up children: mothers open up about this little-understood form of domestic violence

By Thien Trang Nguyen Phan, PhD Candidate, Policing Institute, Anglia Ruskin University
Share this article

Broken arms … I had a badly damaged jaw, strangled …

Lizzy* picked me up at her local train station and drove me to the lounge of her favourite hotel, where for more than four hours we sat in a discreet corner while she told me her story. Andy, the person responsible for her broken arms and badly damaged jaw, was her 28-year-old son.

When we met in 2018, Andy had recently been given a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to serious assault. He had returned to live with Lizzy following his conviction and “nothing had changed”. The abuse…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Ukraine war: what is the Budapest Memorandum and why has Russia's invasion torn it up?
~ Holy wars: How a cathedral of guns and glory symbolizes Putin’s Russia
~ Solar storms can destroy satellites with ease – a space weather expert explains the science
~ Why your kid won't put down the smartphone – it's not your fault
~ Sharing top-secret intelligence with the public is unusual – but helped the US rally the world against Russian aggression
~ The US is boosting aid to Ukraine: 4 questions answered
~ Russia's invasion of Ukraine has Kremlin battling for hearts and minds at home
~ Putin's approval has stayed strong over the years – war in Ukraine could change that
~ The legacy of iconic singer Miriam Makeba and her art of activism
~ Ukraine war: what are Russia's strategic aims and how effectively are they achieving them?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter