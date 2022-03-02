Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We're recycling potato skins to make prebiotics: here's why that's good for your gut – and the planet

By Eleanor Binner, Associate Professor in Chemical Engineering, University of Nottingham
Afroditi Chatzifragkou, Associate Professor in Sustainable Bioprocessing, University of Reading
It’s an unbelievable tragedy that a third of the world’s food is wasted. To put that in perspective, it would take an area the size of China to grow that much food – and if food waste were a country it would be the world’s third-largest greenhouse gas emitter.

Reducing the amount of food we discard is imperative – it’s a major…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


