Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: what is the dangerous 'vacuum bomb' weapon Russia has been accused of using?

By Michelle Bentley, Reader in International Relations, Royal Holloway University of London
Share this article
As Russia’s horrifying invasion of Ukraine continues to unfold, Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s ambassador to the US, has alleged that Russia used a vacuum bomb. According to reports, the attack was aimed at a Ukrainian army base in Okhtyrka and 70 soldiers were killed in the blast.

The use of a vacuum bomb has yet to be independently confirmed. But in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why fracking is not the answer to soaring UK gas prices
~ Just 30-90 minutes of resistance training weekly decreases risk of premature death – new research
~ No PCR, no problem: how COVID can be diagnosed with X-rays
~ Ukraine's war unleashes flood of racism by media and politicians against Arab war victims
~ United Kingdom: Provide Sanctuary to Those Fleeing Ukraine
~ Reinvigorating Public Housing by ‘Reimagining’ Eviction in NYC
~ How Taiwanese social media users responded to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
~ How Tasmania's major digital blackout was fixed, and how another could be avoided – an electrical engineer explains
~ Brisbane floods: pondering the wisdom of placing our major galleries, libraries and theatres on the banks of a flood-prone river
~ 'Freedom will triumph over tyranny': Biden's first State of the Union echoes themes from the Cold War
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter