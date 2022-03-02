Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Why fracking is not the answer to soaring UK gas prices

By Michael Bradshaw, Professor of Global Energy, Warwick Business School, University of Warwick
Mark Ireland, Lecturer in Energy Geoscience, Newcastle University
Rachel Brown, Project Manager, Energy Geosciences, Newcastle University
Richard Davies, Pro-Vice Chancellor: Global, Newcastle University
Even before Russia invaded Ukraine, the wholesale price of gas had quadrupled over the preceding six months. This was largely driven by too much demand chasing too little supply as gas producers struggled to cope with the economic bounce-back from the pandemic lockdowns, plus the tensions between Russia and Europe. This has seen nearly 30 UK energy retailers going bust, with many consumers facing ever-increasing energy…The Conversation


© The Conversation -

© The Conversation -


