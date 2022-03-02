Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

United Kingdom: Provide Sanctuary to Those Fleeing Ukraine

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, cross train tracks to get to a train leaving for Poland, at the train station in Lviv, Ukraine, February 28, 2022. © 2022 REUTERS/Thomas Peter The United Kingdom should urgently ensure that anyone fleeing the conflict in Ukraine can find sanctuary in the country by temporarily waiving visa requirements, Human Rights Watch said today. The UK should also scrap the Nationality and Borders Bill, which would criminalize efforts to seek asylum in the UK through irregular means. “The UK should do all it can to provide people…


© Human Rights Watch -


