Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Reinvigorating Public Housing by ‘Reimagining’ Eviction in NYC

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image The Queensbridge Houses, managed by the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), sit beneath the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge, November 16, 2018. © 2018 AP Photo/Mark Lennihan The economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic has hit public housing residents in the United States especially hard. Most public housing residents have low incomes, and nearly half of the households residing in New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) apartments reported losing income during the pandemic. Last year, over 40 percent were behind on rent. The crisis gave NYCHA a crucial opportunity…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Ukraine: what is the dangerous 'vacuum bomb' weapon Russia has been accused of using?
~ Why fracking is not the answer to soaring UK gas prices
~ Just 30-90 minutes of resistance training weekly decreases risk of premature death – new research
~ No PCR, no problem: how COVID can be diagnosed with X-rays
~ Ukraine's war unleashes flood of racism by media and politicians against Arab war victims
~ United Kingdom: Provide Sanctuary to Those Fleeing Ukraine
~ How Taiwanese social media users responded to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
~ How Tasmania's major digital blackout was fixed, and how another could be avoided – an electrical engineer explains
~ Brisbane floods: pondering the wisdom of placing our major galleries, libraries and theatres on the banks of a flood-prone river
~ 'Freedom will triumph over tyranny': Biden's first State of the Union echoes themes from the Cold War
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter