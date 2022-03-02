Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Taiwanese social media users responded to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

By Global Voices East Asia
In Taiwan, Russia's war in Ukraine has become a new fault line, dividing those who call for more distance with China, and those who call for closer relations with China.


