Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Freedom will triumph over tyranny': Biden's first State of the Union echoes themes from the Cold War

By Allison M. Prasch, Assistant Professor of Rhetoric, Politics and Culture, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Share this article
Biden tapped into themes of unity – both among Americans and with Western allies – while warning Russian President Vladimir Putin that he had badly miscalculated in invading Ukraine.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How Tasmania's major digital blackout was fixed, and how another could be avoided – an electrical engineer explains
~ Brisbane floods: pondering the wisdom of placing our major galleries, libraries and theatres on the banks of a flood-prone river
~ Wednesday's GDP numbers are impressive, but they are for the December quarter, when we were bouncing back from Delta
~ Senegal will never forget March 2021
~ The battle of identities: Why the Kremlin claims to speak for ‘Russian-speakers’ in Ukraine
~ Ukraine: the two injured Danish journalists have been evacuated
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Russia specialist Matthew Sussex on Putin's potential to start wider war
~ Civilians are being killed in Ukraine. So, why is investigating war crimes so difficult?
~ 'One of the most extreme disasters in colonial Australian history': climate scientists on the floods and our future risk
~ COVID mask mandates might be largely gone but here are 5 reasons to keep wearing yours
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter