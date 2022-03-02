Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Senegal will never forget March 2021

By Amnesty International
Share this article
The human rights situation has deteriorated sharply in Eswatini. The Eswatini government continues to ignore the constitutional provisions on human rights and use law enforcement and legal instruments to crush calls for justice and democratic reform. What started as a call for an end to police brutality has turned into full-fledged dissent, with repeated calls for political and human rights centred reform. The post Senegal will never forget March 2021 appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ How Tasmania's major digital blackout was fixed, and how another could be avoided – an electrical engineer explains
~ Brisbane floods: pondering the wisdom of placing our major galleries, libraries and theatres on the banks of a flood-prone river
~ 'Freedom will triumph over tyranny': Biden's first State of the Union echoes themes from the Cold War
~ Wednesday's GDP numbers are impressive, but they are for the December quarter, when we were bouncing back from Delta
~ The battle of identities: Why the Kremlin claims to speak for ‘Russian-speakers’ in Ukraine
~ Ukraine: the two injured Danish journalists have been evacuated
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Russia specialist Matthew Sussex on Putin's potential to start wider war
~ Civilians are being killed in Ukraine. So, why is investigating war crimes so difficult?
~ 'One of the most extreme disasters in colonial Australian history': climate scientists on the floods and our future risk
~ COVID mask mandates might be largely gone but here are 5 reasons to keep wearing yours
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter