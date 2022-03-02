Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The battle of identities: Why the Kremlin claims to speak for ‘Russian-speakers’ in Ukraine

By Filip Noubel
Share this article
Moscow has promoted itself as the protector of Russian-speakers across the post-Soviet space yet many do not identify with Russia. Today it is instrumentalizing a diverse community to attack Ukraine.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Civilians are being killed in Ukraine. So, why is investigating war crimes so difficult?
~ 'One of the most extreme disasters in colonial Australian history': climate scientists on the floods and our future risk
~ COVID mask mandates might be largely gone but here are 5 reasons to keep wearing yours
~ How is Southeast Asia reacting to the invasion of Ukraine?
~ Why Zelenskyy’s ‘selfie videos’ are helping Ukraine win the PR war against Russia
~ Sudden mould outbreak after all this rain? You’re not alone – but you are at risk
~ Afghanistan: Hunger Crisis Has Economic Roots
~ In Afghanistan, Burning Our Past to Protect Our Future
~ Swap salmon for sardines to keep four million tonnes of fish in the sea
~ Traditional school doesn't suit everyone. Australia needs more flexible options
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter