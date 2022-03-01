Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Hunger Crisis Has Economic Roots

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Afghans waiting in lines to receive emergency assistance from the World Food Program (WFP) in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 3, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Bram Janssen (Washington, DC) – Afghanistan’s massive humanitarian crisis has its roots in outside restrictions on the country’s banking sector and international humanitarian and development funds, Human Rights Watch said today. Human Rights Watch issued a question-and-answer document that outlines the crisis and what steps the United States and other governments should take to address it. March 1, 2022 Afghanistan:…


