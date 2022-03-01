Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Swap salmon for sardines to keep four million tonnes of fish in the sea

By David Willer, Henslow Research Fellow, Sustainable Seafood, University of Cambridge
Share this article
Cutting down on meat and dairy is one way to make your diet better for the planet. But when it comes to sustainable seafood, buying sardines instead of salmon for your sandwiches and salads should be your first port of call.

A third of fish stocks are being harvested at rates that exceed what these populations can replenish, and 90% are fished right up to their sustainable limit, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization. A leading cause of overfishing is, ironically, the demand for fish feed.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Traditional school doesn't suit everyone. Australia needs more flexible options
~ The psychology of a loss of place: when we demolish socially significant places, we demolish part of who we are
~ How does Omicron compare with Delta? Here's what we know about infectiousness, symptoms, severity and vaccine protection
~ 'We are in dark times': what is it like for Ukrainians in Australia watching their country at war?
~ What the Montreux Convention is, and what it means for the Ukraine war
~ Trinidad and Tobago gets a transgender senator for a day, but a series of tweets turns congratulations into chaos
~ Undertones: Taliban narratives about Afghan women
~ EU: Keep Borders Open for People Fleeing Ukraine
~ How Vladimir Putin's security obsession has eroded Russian living standards
~ 7 ways to spot polarizing language — how to choose responsibly what to amplify online or in-person
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter