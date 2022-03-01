Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The psychology of a loss of place: when we demolish socially significant places, we demolish part of who we are

By Iain Butterworth, Honorary Associate Professor, School of Global, Urban and Social Studies, RMIT University
The John Curtin Hotel in Carlton, another of Melbourne’s cultural landmarks, is set to close. Nearly 150 years old, the pub has long been a haunt of the union movement, Labor leaders, detectives, journalists and the live music scene.

The building will probably be sold


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


