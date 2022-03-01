Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What the Montreux Convention is, and what it means for the Ukraine war

By Alpaslan Ozerdem, Dean of The Carter School for Peace and Conflict Resolution, George Mason University
Share this article
The Montreux Convention Regarding the Regime of the Straits gives Turkey control over the water route between the Black Sea and the Mediterranean.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Swap salmon for sardines to keep four million tonnes of fish in the sea
~ Traditional school doesn't suit everyone. Australia needs more flexible options
~ The psychology of a loss of place: when we demolish socially significant places, we demolish part of who we are
~ How does Omicron compare with Delta? Here's what we know about infectiousness, symptoms, severity and vaccine protection
~ 'We are in dark times': what is it like for Ukrainians in Australia watching their country at war?
~ Trinidad and Tobago gets a transgender senator for a day, but a series of tweets turns congratulations into chaos
~ Undertones: Taliban narratives about Afghan women
~ EU: Keep Borders Open for People Fleeing Ukraine
~ How Vladimir Putin's security obsession has eroded Russian living standards
~ 7 ways to spot polarizing language — how to choose responsibly what to amplify online or in-person
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter