Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trinidad and Tobago gets a transgender senator for a day, but a series of tweets turns congratulations into chaos

By Tabatha Auguste
Jowelle De Souza became the first openly transgender woman in Trinidad and Tobago's parliament when she was appointed as a temporary senator, but ill-timed tweets soon overshadowed public support.


