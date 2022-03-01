Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU: Keep Borders Open for People Fleeing Ukraine

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine arrive at a temporary camp in Przemysl, Poland, February 28, 2022. © 2022 REUTERS/Yara Nardi (Brussels) – The European Union and its member states should do everything they can to ensure safe passage and fair treatment for all civilians fleeing Ukraine, Human Rights Watch said today. Justice and home affairs ministers meeting on March 3-4, 2022, should endorse a holistic plan of action that includes measures to ensure access to territory, protection, and support for everyone escaping the war. “We’ve seen a swift and…


© Human Rights Watch -


