Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vaccinating mothers during pregnancy protects their babies from COVID

By April Rees, Biochemistry Tutor, Swansea University
Catherine Thornton, Professor of Human Immunology, Swansea University
Share this article
If a pregnant woman catches COVID, it’s very rare for the virus to be passed through the placenta to the foetus. But it’s long been known that a mother’s antibodies can cross the placental barrier to the baby and can also be transferred via breast milk after the baby is born. This is why it’s common in many countries for pregnant women to be vaccinated against flu and whooping cough.

When…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How Vladimir Putin's security obsession has eroded Russian living standards
~ 7 ways to spot polarizing language — how to choose responsibly what to amplify online or in-person
~ Economic sanctions will hurt Russians long before they stop Putin's war in Ukraine
~ Joe Rogan is at it again: Cancel culture can be harsh, but it can also help reduce harm
~ Organized crime has infiltrated online dating with sophisticated 'pig-butchering' scams
~ Why Canada hasn’t been getting the new antibiotics we need to fight drug-resistant 'superbugs'
~ Ukraine invasion: what can be done at sea – without risking war
~ Germany's €100-billion army fund: a remarkable change in post-war policy in response to the Ukraine crisis
~ Ukraine war: RT coverage is biased and misleading but banning the network may not be a good idea
~ Future evolution: from looks to brains and personality, how will humans change in the next 10,000 years?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter