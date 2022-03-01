Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia/Ukraine: Invasion of Ukraine is an act of aggression and human rights catastrophe

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a manifest violation of the United Nations Charter and an act of aggression that is a crime under international law, said Amnesty International as it called for all those involved in this crime to be held accountable for those violations. Their personal, individual, and collective liability should be invoked for […] The post Russia/Ukraine: Invasion of Ukraine is an act of aggression and human rights catastrophe appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ How Vladimir Putin's security obsession has eroded Russian living standards
~ 7 ways to spot polarizing language — how to choose responsibly what to amplify online or in-person
~ Economic sanctions will hurt Russians long before they stop Putin's war in Ukraine
~ Joe Rogan is at it again: Cancel culture can be harsh, but it can also help reduce harm
~ Organized crime has infiltrated online dating with sophisticated 'pig-butchering' scams
~ Why Canada hasn’t been getting the new antibiotics we need to fight drug-resistant 'superbugs'
~ Ukraine invasion: what can be done at sea – without risking war
~ Germany's €100-billion army fund: a remarkable change in post-war policy in response to the Ukraine crisis
~ Ukraine war: RT coverage is biased and misleading but banning the network may not be a good idea
~ Future evolution: from looks to brains and personality, how will humans change in the next 10,000 years?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter