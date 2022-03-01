Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

France Expands Abortion Access in Two Key Moves

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image People attend a rally to defend the right of abortion in Paris, France on September 26, 2020.  © 2020 Pierrick Villette/Avenir Pictures/Abaca/Sipa via AP Images Over the past 10 days, France made two notable advances for reproductive rights. On February 23, parliament voted to extend the legal timeframe for abortion under any circumstances from the twelfth to the fourteenth week of pregnancy. On February 19, the government eased access to medication abortion as an alternative to more invasive surgical procedures. France’s 12-week time limit for abortion on request…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Investigation : Despite long legal battle, alleged mastermind behind murder of courageous Filipino journalist still at large
~ Sustainable fashion expert: why I'm cutting my wardrobe down to ten items this month
~ Leçons tirées de la 10ème épidémie de la maladie à virus Ebola en RDC: la population serait mieux informée qu'on le pense
~ A rocket is going to crash into the Moon – the accidental experiment will shed light on the physics of impacts in space
~ An asteroid impact could wipe out an entire city – a space security expert explains NASA's plans to prevent a potential catastrophe
~ The tech industry talks about boosting diversity, but research shows little improvement
~ Why translating 'God's law' to government law isn't easy
~ What you eat can reprogram your genes – an expert explains the emerging science of nutrigenomics
~ Putin is on a quest for historical significance by invading Ukraine and gambling on his own and Russia's glory
~ College could take place in the metaverse, but these problems must be overcome first
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter